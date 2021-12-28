U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez named CP female athlete of the year

Rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.



The 19-year-old from Laval, Quebec, advanced to the final of the 2021 U-S Open, a highlight of a successful season for all of Canada's elite tennis players.



Fernandez stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and knocked off more big names before losing to Britain's Emma Raducanu (rah-dih-KAHN'-oo) in an all-teen final.



After the final match, Fernandez earned praise from the New York crowd for her speech that honoured the city on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.



Fernandez received 12 of 45 votes cast by sports editors, writers and broadcasters across Canada.

