U.S. President Biden says Omicron variant is cause for concern not panic

U.S. President Joe Biden says he has no immediate plans to impose additional travel bans to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, after North America's first cases were detected in Ontario over the weekend.

Quebec health officials are now confirming another case of the heavily mutated variant in a person who recently travelled from Nigeria.

Ontario's Chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore says four potential cases are under investigation in addition to two that are confirmed in Ottawa -- and he wouldn't be surprised if more cases are found.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has prompted several countries, including Canada, to impose travel bans on people from southern Africa.

Biden says it's almost inevitable that the Omicron variant will crop up in his country, too.

The U-S is barring foreign visitors from eight African countries.

Biden says the U-S strategy is to urge Americans to get vaccinated or get a booster shot.