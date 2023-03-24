U.S. President Joe Biden wakes up to a busy day ahead in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will welcome U-S President Joe Biden to Parliament Hill today and host talks about trade, migration, climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

Two important agreements appear to be on the table as well.

Canada is expected to escalate its timeline for military upgrades to the North American Aerospace Defence Command.

And officials say Trudeau and Biden are expected to discuss an agreement that has been reached to update rules for migrants seeking asylum anywhere along our shared border, including the unofficial crossing known as Roxham Road in Quebec.

Biden will address Parliament this afternoon before he and his wife, Jill, will be guests at a gala dinner at the Canada Space and Aviation Museum.