U.S. president to sign executive orders enacting stringent new Buy American regimen
Less than a week after the economic gut punch of Keystone XL, Canada is bracing for more bad news today from the White House.
President Joe Biden is enacting a new Buy American regime to ensure U.S. workers and companies reap the benefits of government spending.
The plan promises to increase the amount of U.S. content a project would require to qualify as being ``made in America.''
It also includes a ``crackdown'' on waivers like the hard-won exceptions Canada secured during the Obama administration in 2010.
Today's executive order comes less than a week after Biden rescinded a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.
It also establishes a new Made-in-America office in the White House to oversee the new rules and ensure they are properly enforced.
-
Where is the Polar Vortex?/Snow Headed to Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Gillham – Meteorologist with The Weather Network regarding a relatively unremarkable January 2021
-
Future of 2022 Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton - Chair of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara regarding the future of the Canada Summer Games in 2022
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 44Sometimes we forget that homeless people have families who love and care for them. Janice talks with Darlene DeNapoli about her brother Freddy Boyd who was Schizophrenic and spent most of his life living homeless in downtown St. Catharines. Darlene talks about what a hard life it is but that Freddy's disease left him with no choice.