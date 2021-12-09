U.S. resident who spent days in Niagara, ON tests positive for Omicron

A U.S. resident who spent time on this side of the border has tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Niagara Region Public Health says the news came to light after a person was flagged for random COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Canada this past week.

Test results show the person has the Omicron variant.

While we don't know exactly where the person spent time in Niagara, he or she stayed in the region for a few days before returning to the U.S.

Niagara Public Health is now following up on potential exposures.

There has not been a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Niagara yet.