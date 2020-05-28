U16 Lacrosse Championships and 2020 Minto Cup cancelled

More sporting events set to take place in Niagara have fallen victim to COVID-19.

The Canadian Lacrosse Association has decided to cancel this year's under 16 Boys and Girls Box Lacrosse National Championships and the 2020 Minto Cup.

The championships were originally scheduled for August 15th to the 22nd at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The Minto cup was supposed to happen that same week at the Meridian Centre.