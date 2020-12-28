UK COVID-19 variant found in three Canadian locations

A contagious new strain of the COVID-19 virus, first identified in the UK, has now been found in three different locations across Canada.



The first cases appeared in the Durham Region, east of Toronto, while the second and third were confirmed in Ottawa and Vancouver Island.



The virus variant in all three locations has been linked to travel from the UK or contact with someone from the UK.



Officials say the latest developments further reinforce the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible during the province-wide shutdown.