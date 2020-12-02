UK grants emergency-use approval to COVID-19 vaccine
British media reports say hospitals have been told to prepare to start vaccinating medical workers against COVID-19 as early as next week.
The reports come after Pfizer and BioNTech announced this morning that they received emergency-use approval for their vaccine in Britain.
The vaccine was given the green light after results of clinical trials showed it was 95 percent effective overall.
Trials also showed it offered significant protection for older people
