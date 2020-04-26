iHeartRadio
UK leader heads back to work

Boris Johnson wins

 The British prime minister's office says Boris Johnson will return to work Monday.

 It's been two weeks since he was discharged from a London hospital where he was treated for the new coronavirus.

 Johnson spent a week at St. Thomas' Hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

 He recorded a video message thanking staff at the hospital for saving his life

