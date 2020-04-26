UK leader heads back to work
The British prime minister's office says Boris Johnson will return to work Monday.
It's been two weeks since he was discharged from a London hospital where he was treated for the new coronavirus.
Johnson spent a week at St. Thomas' Hospital, including three nights in intensive care.
He recorded a video message thanking staff at the hospital for saving his life
