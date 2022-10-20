UK Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after just 45 days in office

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned. She has bowed to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was ``a fighter and not a quitter.''

But Truss left Thursday after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies and lost control of Conservative Party discipline.

Her departure leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

