Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes and using banned weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered another speech and is accusing Russia of committing war crimes as newly released video appears to show Russian forces using banned weapons.

Intense shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv again today on Day 6 of a Russian invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order.

And a 60-kilometre convoy of tanks and other vehicles is threatening the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine’s embattled president said the Russian tactics are designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, both sides look to resume talks in coming days aimed at stopping the fighting.