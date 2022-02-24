Ukraine asks for help as civilians try to escape Russian invasion

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape.

Ukraine's government is pleading for help as civilians pile into trains and cars to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal.

He threatened any country trying to interfere with ``consequences you have never seen.''