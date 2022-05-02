Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant

A first group of civilians trapped for weeks inside a steel plant in Mariupol under Russian siege is expected to reach a Ukrainian-controlled city.

Meanwhile, a new attempt was launched Monday to allow people sheltering elsewhere in the city to leave.

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus.

If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, has seen some of the worst suffering.

Previous attempts to open safe corridors out of Mariupol and other cities have broken down.