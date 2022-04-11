Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

Ukrainian forces are digging in while Russia's military lines up more firepower, tapping an experienced general to command the war.

The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine.

The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people.

Questions remain about the ability of Russia's depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.

Britain's Defense Ministry says Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.