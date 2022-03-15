Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak virtually to Canadian Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address Parliament this morning, the latest in a series of virtual visits as he pleads for international aid.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has intensified in recent days with more than two million people fleeing the country so far and airstrikes hitting the capital of Kyiv.

Parliament is not scheduled to sit until March 21, but House Speaker Anthony Rota approved a special request to hold the address and allow guests to attend.

While visiting Europe last week, Trudeau announced that Canada will send another $50 million of specialized equipment to help Ukraine and slapped new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, government officials and supporters of the country's leadership.

Canada has also committed $145 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2022 and created new immigration measures to help people fleeing the war.

Zelenskyy addressed the British House of Commons on March 8 and is scheduled to speak to members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.

