Ukrainian residents arriving in Niagara finding support at Niagara College

Niagara College is helping the people of Ukraine by offering support for newcomers, and assistance for international students.

The college is helping its international students impacted by the war both financially and and emotionally by helping cover some expenses, and offering emotional support.

International students who are facing financial challenges due to world issues that arise in their home countries or here in Canada – from war and economic crisis to the pandemic – can receive help through Niagara College's Global Emergency Relief fund.

The fund was established in 2020 to provide financial assistance to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It provides students with scholarships and bursaries to help cover tuition or living expenses, which are distributed on a case-by-case basis, as needed.

“Students from around the world study at NC to enrich their lives and fulfill their dreams, and we are dedicated to going the distance for them,” said Vice President, International Sean Coote. “During these challenging times, we won’t let our students fall behind due to global circumstances they cannot control. We are stepping up our supports to help ensure that they succeed.”

The college is offering some Ukrainian residents arriving in Niagara scholarships to its English for Academic Preparation (EAP) program.

20 full scholarships have been offered to recently arrived Ukrainian visitors, to attend NC’s EAP program’s May start, and more opportunities will be available during the months ahead.

For information about opportunities for recently arrived Ukrainian visitors to Niagara to attend NC’s English for Academic Preparation program, contact international@niagaracollege.ca or call 905-735-2211 est. 7152.

NC also recently joined 18 colleges across Ontario, along with Colleges Ontario, and the Ontario College Application Service, with a joint donation of $200,000 to UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency fund.