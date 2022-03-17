Ukrainians fleeing conflict can stay in Canada for three years
The federal government will allow Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression in their country to come to Canada on a temporary basis for three years while they decide their next steps.
Initially, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Ukrainians would be allowed to stay temporarily for two years before deciding whether to apply to stay permanently.
More Coming.
-
March 17th AM Roundtable - Jennifer Gauthier and Stephen MurdochTim Denis is joined by Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director Women’s Place of South Niagara, and Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College.
-
-