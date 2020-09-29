Unclear if Niagara will face new visitor restrictions at long-term care homes

It's not known if Niagara will face new visitor restrictions at long-term care homes.

Premier Doug Ford says as of Monday Oct. 5, only staff and people deemed to be essential caregivers or essential visitors will be permitted in homes within communities seeing a high number of COVID cases.

The province says up to two family members or friends of a resident can register to become an essential caregiver.

Ford did say the restrictions will apply in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

CKTB reached out to the Minister of Long-Term Care to see if Niagara would face the same restrictions, and we were told they are working with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and will be releasing further details shortly.

Ford also announced $540 million in additional funding to help long-term care homes fight the second wave of the virus.

The funding will be used to provide support to staff, pay for renovations and to bolster infection control.