Unclear if Parliament will resume Monday

It's still unclear whether the House of Commons will be in session on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says gathering 338 M-Ps together in the Commons would be a bad idea, given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is an impasse between the Liberals and the opposition Conservatives on how best to proceed.

The Liberals favour in-person meetings once a week, while the Conservatives say several meetings a week are needed.

Meanwhile, the Senate is adjourned until June 2nd at the earliest