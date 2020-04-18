Unclear if Parliament will resume Monday
It's still unclear whether the House of Commons will be in session on Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says gathering 338 M-Ps together in the Commons would be a bad idea, given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is an impasse between the Liberals and the opposition Conservatives on how best to proceed.
The Liberals favour in-person meetings once a week, while the Conservatives say several meetings a week are needed.
Meanwhile, the Senate is adjourned until June 2nd at the earliest
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.