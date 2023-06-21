Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

A statement early Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be.

However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those now lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day's worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning.

Meanwhile, questions remain on how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.