Unemployment rate improves in Niagara, but region still trailing nation-wide stats

Despite improvement, Niagara continues to trail behind the county according to the latest job numbers from Statistics Canada.

The Canadian economy added 94,000 jobs last month as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease, letting the unemployment rate slide from 7.8 percent in June to 7.5 percent in July.

Locally, Niagara did make some strides as the unemployment rate for July was 10.6 percent, down from 11.5 in June.

The provincial unemployment rate last month inched down from 8.4 percent to 8 percent.

The employment gains were most noted among full-time work for the first time since March.