Unidentified individual makes threat towards a Niagara Catholic school
All Niagara Catholic schools have been placed into a hold and secure in the region.
The Niagara Catholic Board says they recieved a threat to an unidentied school this morning and then decided to initiate the precaution.
The information came when most secondary schools had a lunch period.
Students are safe with teachers inside the school, and will be able to move freely during the hold and secure.
The board is asking all parents to not attend the school to pick up their children.
St. Catharines Mat Siscoe on strong mayor powers
Tim Denis is joined by Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe to discuss the government's recent decision to appoint special mayor powers to various mayors across the province.
Rochelle Bush on the Significance of Juneteenth
Rochelle Bush from the BME Church in St. Catharines joins Tim Denis to discuss Juneteenth and the importance of the day.