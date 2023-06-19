Unidentified individual makes threat towards a Niagara Catholic school

All Niagara Catholic schools have been placed into a hold and secure in the region.

The Niagara Catholic Board says they recieved a threat to an unidentied school this morning and then decided to initiate the precaution.

The information came when most secondary schools had a lunch period.

Students are safe with teachers inside the school, and will be able to move freely during the hold and secure.

The board is asking all parents to not attend the school to pick up their children.