Unifor and Chrysler have a deal

Fiat Chrysler and Unifor have reached a tentative contract agreement, avoiding a possible strike late last night.

With only minutes to go before the strike deadline, the union announced a deal had been reached.

No details were provided, but the union has scheduled a media conference for 10:00 this morning.

Workers will vote on the deal starting Sunday morning.

This follows a new contract that was reached last month with Ford.

Now the union will begin talks with GM.