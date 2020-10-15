Unifor and Chrysler have a deal
Fiat Chrysler and Unifor have reached a tentative contract agreement, avoiding a possible strike late last night.
With only minutes to go before the strike deadline, the union announced a deal had been reached.
No details were provided, but the union has scheduled a media conference for 10:00 this morning.
Workers will vote on the deal starting Sunday morning.
This follows a new contract that was reached last month with Ford.
Now the union will begin talks with GM.