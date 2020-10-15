Unifor announces details of Fiat Chrysler tentative agreement

Unifor's tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler involves a $1.5 billion investment in the Windsor assembly plant.

National President Jerry Dias says, "We wanted to find stability for our Brampton Assembly Plant, get our members are brought back at the Etobicoke Casting Plant, and deal with the loss of the 3rd shift in Windsor. With this deal I can proudly say that we accomplished each task"

He also announced Fiat Chrysler has agreed to invest in a multi-energy vehicle platform at the Windsor Assembly Plant including the assembly of both plug-in and hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

A deal was reached between the union and the automaker last night, barely avoiding a potential strike deadline.

Union members are set to vote on the agreement on Sunday.

Unifor will now turn its sights to GM to wrap up negotiations with the Detroit Three after securing a deal with Ford last month.