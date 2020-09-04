Unifor calls for Canada's casinos to re-open

Unifor is calling for casinos to reopen across the country.

In a release, Unifor National President Jerry Dias says, "Enough is enough - it's time to safely re-open casinos so gaming workers can get back to work and support their families."

He says that there is no sound science that would allow Walmarts, gyms, and restaurants to re-open while casinos remain closed.

Dias adds the indutry has submitted comprehensive plans to help keep employees and guests safe.

Casinos in Niagara Falls were shut down in mid-March during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.