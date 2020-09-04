Unifor calls for Canada's casinos to re-open
Unifor is calling for casinos to reopen across the country.
In a release, Unifor National President Jerry Dias says, "Enough is enough - it's time to safely re-open casinos so gaming workers can get back to work and support their families."
He says that there is no sound science that would allow Walmarts, gyms, and restaurants to re-open while casinos remain closed.
Dias adds the indutry has submitted comprehensive plans to help keep employees and guests safe.
Casinos in Niagara Falls were shut down in mid-March during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.