Unifor has set a strike deadline at GM Canada, including St. Catharines plant for Oct 9th

The union representing thousands of Ontario autoworkers has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors.

Unifor's October 9th deadline to hammer out a contract with the U-S automaker comes after workers at Ford Motor Company voted to approve a new contract.

The union is looking to use the Ford agreement, which included wage hikes and improved benefits, as a pattern agreement with G-M.

The G-M talks cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.