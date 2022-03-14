Unifor launches probe into allegations Dias broke union's constitution

Unifor launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that alleged former national president Jerry Dias engaged in a breach of the union's constitution.

Canada's largest private sector union has not shared the content of the complaint, but says it was sent to secretary-treasurer Lana Payne on Jan. 26.

The complaint arrived before Dias began a medical leave that extended until Sunday when he announced his retirement, citing ongoing health issues.

The union representing 315,000 workers says Dias was notified of an independent investigation, which is ongoing, on Jan. 29 and took a medical leave on Feb. 6.

He later notified the union's executive board that he would retire immediately on March 11, citing health issues.

Dias had led the union since 2013 and was known as a bold and audacious leader willing to go to great lengths to secure job security, benefits and rights for workers.