Unifor members at GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler give bargaining committees strike mandate

Employees at three major automakers, including General Motors, have authorized their bargaining committees to take strike action if necessary.

Unifor members at Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and GM voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move if the committees decide to go that route during contract negotiations.

GM workers voted 95.3 percent in favour, Ford employees voted 96.4 percent in favour, and Fiat workers were 98.4 percent in favour.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias says bargaining priorities include job security, product commitments, and economic gains for all members. "We will continue to push our agenda at the bargaining table, but remind government that they have an active role to play in securing our auto industry’s future. A future made in Canada."

Unifor officials say they will announce which company will be designated as the strike target around Labour Day with a strike deadline set for September 21st.

Contract negotiations began in Toronto on August 12th.