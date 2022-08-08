Unifor members to elect new national president in Toronto this week

Unifor members from across Canada are gathering in Toronto this week to elect the union's next leader, several months after former national president Jerry Dias stepped down.



Today kicks off the start of the union's fourth constitutional convention where elections for Dias' successor, the next secretary-treasurer and regional directors will take place throughout the week.



Delegates will also vote on key priorities and initiatives.



Earlier this year, Dias was charged with violating the code of ethics and democratic practices of the union's constitution.



Dias had long been the face of Unifor.



He led the union since 2013 and was reelected in 2016 and 2019.