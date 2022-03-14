Unifor national president Jerry Dias steps down

The head of Canada's largest private-sector union is retiring amid ongoing health issues.

Unifor says its national president Jerry Dias is stepping down after over eight years in the role.

Dias notified the national executive board of his immediate retirement on Friday, just over a month after going on medical leave.

Unifor represents 315,000 workers across multiple sectors.

National secretary-treasurer Lana Payne thanked Dias for his contributions to working people