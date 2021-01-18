Unifor ratifies deal with GM with 91% in favour
Unifor members at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll have voted 91% in favor of a new agreement with GM Canada.
The deal includes a $1 billion investment to begin production of electric commerical delivery vans.
Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a tweet, "the leadership of the bargaining team at CAMI and across the sector has turned our shrinking auto industry in to a thriving one. Today's ratification brings total investments to $6 billion, proving good jobs & environmental sustainability go hand in hand."
The industry has been hit hard over the last decade as automakers cut jobs in the province and production work flowed to the U.S. and Mexico.
