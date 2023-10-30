Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis

Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a brief strike at the automaker.

More than 8,200 workers represented by Unifor had walked off the job at Stellantis facilities in Canada after the two sides failed to reach a deal by a Sunday deadline, however the union and the company continued to negotiate through the night.

The deal with automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep comes after Unifor reached earlier agreements with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors.

Details of the Stellantis agreement were not immediately available, but Unifor had been seeking the automaker to agree to the same core economic terms the union reached with the other big companies.

Union members at Ford and GM ratified deals that will see workers get close to 20 per cent wage gains over three years, among numerous other improvements.

In the U.S., Stellantis had seen escalating strikes over the past six weeks from United Auto Workers members at its operations there, but the company reached a tentative deal with the union as of Saturday.