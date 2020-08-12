Unifor to start talks with big three automakers

GM workers in St. Catharines will be watching this closely.

Union representatives will meet with the Canadian arms of the Detroit Three automakers today to start negotiating wages and benefits for the next four years.

The talks will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the employment landscape, as Unifor seeks to make a deal with Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors.

The existing agreements expire on September 21st.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the union will try to secure new product commitments and job security for plants in Oakville, Brampton, Windsor and St. Catharines