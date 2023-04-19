Union leaves bargaining table calling on federal government to come back with a new offer

Canada's largest federal public-service union has left the bargaining table, calling on the federal government to come back with a new offer.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada hit picket lines across the country this morning, after negotiations between the union and the government failed to produce an agreement by last night's deadline.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says negotiations have since stopped.

The union's national president says -- quote -- "bargaining teams are standing by and ready to bargain when the employer comes back to the table with a new mandate."

About 100 of the workers are picketing outside the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines until 5 p.m. today.