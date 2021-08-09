Union representing border agents and customs officers reaches deal with government
Job action at the border has ended as the union representing border guards and customs officers has reached an agreement with the government.
The deal was reached just before 8 p.m. Friday, just hours after the job action began.
The agreement includes a two percent per year salary increase over four years.
Union spokespeople say the bargaining team will be discussing next steps for ratification tomorrow.
There were concerns that the work-to-rule job action at the border would significantly slow things down as fully vaccinated Americans were eager to cross the border in Canada for non-essential reasons starting today.