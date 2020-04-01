Union representing French language teachers reaches deal with province

All that's left now is a deal with Ontario's public high school teachers.

Yesterday, the province came to terms with the union's representing french language and public elementary teachers.

Earlier last month, the Ford government reached a deal with English Catholic teachers.

Under terms of the contract with French teachers, educators will get a one percent salary hike which the government wanted but the teachers will see a boost in benefits.

Teacher's unions had been asking for a two percent wage hike.

