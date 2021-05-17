Union representing locked out THK workers say talks are stagnating

The union representing 275 locked out employees at a St. Catharines auto parts manufacturer say 'little to no movement' has been made in negotiations.

Officials for the Thompson Products Employees' Association, representing workers at THK, put out an update yesterday, accusing the company of refraining from presenting a legitimate response to a counter proposal.

Union officials say the talks are stagnating and are open to discussing ideas that could move the two sides closer to an agreement.

Representatives for the company have claimed the Louth Street plants have not been profitable since 2017, requiring careful spending management to upgrade technology and remain competitive.

The contract expired on May 5th.