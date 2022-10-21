Union says education payment to parents could cover raises for one year

The union representing education workers in the province is criticizing the Ontario government's 200-dollar handout to parents, arguing the money could cover the raises they seek for one year.



Ontario is issuing a fourth round of direct payments to parents, encouraging them to use it on tutors, but acknowledging it comes with no strings attached.



Contract talks between the government and CUPE were called off this week because the two sides were reportedly too far apart.



The union will be in a legal strike position on November 3rd.