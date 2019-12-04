iHeartRadio
Union says there could be more labour disruptions following today's strike

The union representing public high school teachers in the province says there could be more disruptions following today's one-day strike.

The head of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says any future job action will depend on the provincial government's actions following today's walkout.

Harvey Bischof says the union is ready to resume contract talks if the province backs down on positions that he says erode the quality of education.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has called the one-day walkout ``unacceptable'' and is blaming the union for escalating the dispute. 

