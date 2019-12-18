Unique domed-dining experience comes to Niagara Falls
Some of Niagara's top chefs are working to provide you a unique pop-up dining experience.
The Snow Globe Soirée, hosted by Niagara Wine Festival and Niagara Parks, features signature menus from top chefs in the region while you dine at the brink of Niagara Falls.
The domed dining experience is part of the Niagara Icewine Festival and comes to the Falls from January 16 to February 16.
Each week a different chef will offer their menu for Snow Globe Soirée, paired with premium VQA wines.
For more information & reservations, click here.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.