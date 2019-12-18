Unique domed-dining experience comes to Niagara Falls

Some of Niagara's top chefs are working to provide you a unique pop-up dining experience.

The Snow Globe Soirée, hosted by Niagara Wine Festival and Niagara Parks, features signature menus from top chefs in the region while you dine at the brink of Niagara Falls.

The domed dining experience is part of the Niagara Icewine Festival and comes to the Falls from January 16 to February 16.

Each week a different chef will offer their menu for Snow Globe Soirée, paired with premium VQA wines.

