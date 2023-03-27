Unique partnership continues to help children in Niagara with autism receive dental care

Niagara College continues to help children in Niagara with autism get their teeth cleaned in a supportive environment.

A collaboration between Niagara College and Bethesda’s Children and Youth Services continues with dental hygiene clinics for children with autism spectrum disorder being held at the Welland Campus.

The clinics started in 2018 and the next one will be held April 3rd.

The clinics offer dental hygiene services at a reduced cost to the children, who are clients of Bethesda, conducted by the college's Dental Hygiene students, with support from students from the College’s Autism and Behavioural Science (ABS) program.

“We are pleased to combine the expertise within our Dental Hygiene and Autism Behavioral Science programs to help support community children and their families,” said Angela Butt, NC Dean, Allied Health and Nursing. “We value our continued collaboration with Bethesda, which offers experiential and interdisciplinary learning opportunities for our students and gives them a chance to use their skills to help make a difference in the community.”