The United Way of Niagara is looking to help provide food to people in need across Niagara.

The 2023 Food Support Grant is open to agencies that provide food to people experiencing food insecurity.

Chandra Hardeen says it is open to food banks, meal delivery programs, community fridges and more.

Click HERE to listen to Hardeen join The Drive to discuss the grant.

Groups just need to go to the United Way Niagara Website to apply.