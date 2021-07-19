United Way launching Catch the Ace fundraiser

United Way Niagara is launching a Catch the Ace fundraiser.

The weekly lottery, and progressive jackpot will help the agency's 200 programs across the region.

Every Wednesday, a weekly winner be announced and if the coveted Ace of Spades is caught, that winner will take home the weekly prize as well as the jackpot.

The longer it goes on, the bigger the prize.

50% of the proceeds from each ticket will go directly to the United Way.

Go to http://www.catchtheaceuwn.ca to get your tickets now.