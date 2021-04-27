United Way Niagara asks for help with Period Promise
The United Way Niagara is looking for some help with their Period Promise.
Through the month of May, United Way is encouraging residents to pick up an extra box of period products every time they shop to help out people in need.
The organization provides free access to the crucial supplies through partnerships at food banks, service providers, and local agencies.
Financial donations are also accepted through PeriodPromiseNiagara.com
Donation drop off days are planned for May 22nd from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Farmers Market and at the Seaway Mall on May 28th from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Officials say 1 in 4 people don't have access to the necessary supplies.
