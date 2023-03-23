United Way Niagara celebrates very successful campaign

United Way of Niagara is celebrating a record fundraising year, with $5.2M raised in its fall campaign.

The campaign, led by Campaign Chair and President of Niagara College Canada, Sean Kennedy, raised $5,270,000, surpassing the $5 million-dollar goal set in September.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as the 2022 Campaign Chair,” said Niagara College President Sean Kennedy. “I am inspired by the generosity of the donors and volunteers who have not only met the challenge of our five-million-dollar fundraising goal, but who dug deep to exceed it substantially. Thank you to each and every one of you for your commitment to making Niagara a better place for everyone who lives here.”

The number of people accessing United Way-funded programs is on the rise with 175,000 people helped for the first time ever last year.

“We’re so thankful that our dedicated supporters answered the call and helped us to reach this milestone,” said United Way Niagara CEO Frances Hallworth. “Dealing with inflation and continued fallout from the pandemic, the need for services in 2022 was greater than ever before. United Way will ensure the funds so generously donated will be directed where they’re needed most to respond to the growing need for supports throughout Niagara.”

Here is a list of the 2022 Campaign Award Winners:

ANITA ROBERTSON LEGACY AWARD - Mike & Carol Clarke

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - General Motors St. Catharines Propulsion Plant

COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD - Niagara College Canada

COMMUNITY PARTNER AWARD - Post Foods Canada

CORPORATION OF THE YEAR - Quartz Co Surfaces

LONGSTANDING SERVICE AWARD - City of Welland

MUNICIPAL CHALLENGE - Town of Fort Erie

UNSUNG HERO AWARD - The Brown Homestead and Humeniuk Foundation