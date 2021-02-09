United Way Niagara helping local agencies distribute 850 phones to people in need

United Way Niagara is making it easier for 850 residents to reach out for help.

United Way is using a Bell Canada donation to give new phones and three months of free cell service to people in need.

As 36 local agencies distribute the phones, the groups will also receive PPE for staff and clients thanks to John Deere Canada.

The donations, aligning with Bell Let's Talk Day, coincide with an increase in calls to 2-1-1.

The free, 24/7 service helps to connect people in need with community-based health, social, and government assistance.

In April, 2-1-1 received nine times as many requests for food-related help and three times as many requests for financial assistance than in January and February of last year.

February 11th is 2-1-1 day.

Bell Canada is the parent company of this station.