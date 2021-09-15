United Way Niagara kicks off 2021 campaign as Chief of Police takes over as campaign chair

United Way Niagara held a virtual kickoff event today marking the start of its 2021 campaign.

This year's campaign goal is to help 120,000 people in the region improve their lives as the pandemic continues.

Executive Director of United Way Niagara, Frances Hallworth, says as government benefits run out, more and more people will be pushed into poverty and the Niagara Region we need to come together to help them.

Niagara Regional Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch is the 2021 Campaign Chair.

He spoke at today's event saying he personally felt compelled to get involved and to do all he can do to raise the necessary funds to help our community recover.

