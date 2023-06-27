United Way Niagara names Steeves 2023 Campaign Chair

United Way Niagara has named their 2023 Campaign Chair.

Brad Steeves has been appointed to the role.

Steeves is the President of Beatties office supplies and says he is honoured to serve as chair, "I have been involved with the United Way campaign for many years and I am really excited to now have the opportunity to lead it. It has never been more critical to support our community. It's what we strive to do at Beatties every day, and it's what I personally believe in. I'm looking forward to a very successful campaign."

Beatties recently sponsored and hosted United Way's Backpacks for Kids Program.

The 2023 fundraising campaign will kick-off on September 12.