United Way Niagara receives organizations largest donation ever

The United Way Niagara is celebrating the biggest donation in their history.

Greg and Diane Slaight have donated $2 million to the organization.

Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara says, "A transformative gift of this scope will greatly impact our community. We are so thankful to Greg and Diane for their trust and confidence in United Way Niagara and our ability to invest these funds in meaningful ways that will make a significant difference for those in need."

Greg and Diane have been donating to the United Way for over 12 years but up until now it has all been done anonymously.

Diane says, "Our hope is that this gift will inspire others to come forward either through a donation or by volunteering their time, to support United Way in addressing local issues."

United Way Niagara supports over 100 local organizations that deal with issues such as poverty, food security, mental illness, homelessness, and domestic violence.