United Way Niagara surpasses 2020 goal
United Way Niagara surpassed their goal for 2020, investing $6.5 million in local programming.
At the outset of the 2020 campaign, United Way Niagara officials set a goal of helping 120,000 people, but by the end of the year they were able to touch the lives of 131,883 local residents.
The $6.5 million was invested in more than 200 programs and initiatives throughout the campaign.
As vital agencies and organizations struggled to keep up with the demand through the pandemic, United Way launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to provide emergency food, access to mental health programs, support vulnerable seniors in isolation, and increase the supply of hygiene products in addition to regular programming.
Council Recap Apr 13 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil recap Transportation Master Plan - building a road through the park behind Petsmart at Fairview Mall St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates. Tim talks to Mayor Walter Sendzik
Dr Karim Ali covid-19 update for apr 13Covid cases are stressing ICU's Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
Daunte Wright shooting in MinneapolisTim talks to Michael Bower of NBC Radio on the shooting of Daunte Wright a black man in Minneapolis by a Police Officer who meant to use a taser