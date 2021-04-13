United Way Niagara surpasses 2020 goal

United Way Niagara surpassed their goal for 2020, investing $6.5 million in local programming.

At the outset of the 2020 campaign, United Way Niagara officials set a goal of helping 120,000 people, but by the end of the year they were able to touch the lives of 131,883 local residents.

The $6.5 million was invested in more than 200 programs and initiatives throughout the campaign.

As vital agencies and organizations struggled to keep up with the demand through the pandemic, United Way launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to provide emergency food, access to mental health programs, support vulnerable seniors in isolation, and increase the supply of hygiene products in addition to regular programming.